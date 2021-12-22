Local News
ticker

Judge’s Caledonia injunction decision was unfair to 1492 LandBack Lane’s Skylar Williams: Appeal Court

December 22, 2021 31 views

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter THE CANADIAN PRESS An injunction ordering a group of Indigenous people to permanently leave the site of a proposed housing development has been cancelled after Ontario’s Court of Appeal found a judge acted unfairly towards a member of the group during court proceedings. The decision released Tuesday said the Superior Court judge who heard the October 2020 motion erred when he denied an Indigenous man’s rights to procedural fairness and the opportunity to be heard. The group that set up camp at the proposed housing development site near Caledonia, Ont., and Six Nations of the Grand River argued the project was on Haudenosaunee land and refused to leave. Skyler Williams, a spokesman for the camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane, was named on the injunction order…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season!
Local News

Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season!

December 22, 2021 23

from all of us at Turtle Island News

Read more
Brantford’s former Arrowdale Golf Course was reclaimed in October by Six Nations people. (TIN File Photo)
Local News

Brantford injunction to remove Arrowdale land defenders

December 22, 2021 79

By Victoria Gray Writer The City of Brantford’s temporary injunction on the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf…

Read more