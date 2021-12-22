Judge’s Caledonia injunction decision was unfair to 1492 LandBack Lane’s Skylar Williams: Appeal Court

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter THE CANADIAN PRESS An injunction ordering a group of Indigenous people to permanently leave the site of a proposed housing development has been cancelled after Ontario’s Court of Appeal found a judge acted unfairly towards a member of the group during court proceedings. The decision released Tuesday said the Superior Court judge who heard the October 2020 motion erred when he denied an Indigenous man’s rights to procedural fairness and the opportunity to be heard. The group that set up camp at the proposed housing development site near Caledonia, Ont., and Six Nations of the Grand River argued the project was on Haudenosaunee land and refused to leave. Skyler Williams, a spokesman for the camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane, was named on the injunction order…



