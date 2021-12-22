Our 2nd COVID Christmas

By Lynda Powless, Editor We are all headed into a second COVID Christmas. With the Omicron variant hanging over the festivities, states of emergency are being declared. COVID records are being broken in Quebec with over 5,000 cases, others are seeking military help to speed up giving Canadians booster shots . Never has leadership been more important and information more needed. Everyone had hoped Christmas 2021 would shine a light on the holiday season with COVID dimming but that was only a dream turned COVID nightmare with fears of what will happen over the next three critical weeks as we emerge from the holidays. Many planned for the what could be coming with smaller celebrations will be taking place. Unfortunately the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has hit this…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice