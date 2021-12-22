Six Nations Food Bank needs help as numbers increase

The Six Nations Community Food Bank is struggling under the weight of COVID-19 and asking for help. Mary Montour, chair of the board of directors for the food bank sent a letter to Six Nations Elected Council asking for financial aid because the number of people using the food bank has risen drastically and continues to rise, but the food bank hasn’t run it’s normal fundraising campaigns since the beginning of the pandemic. “We all know this past two years has been very difficult for our community members. People have lost their jobs, are in isolation due to Covid (sic) and in fear of travelling outside our community to shop for food and other necessities of life,” the letter said. SNEC passed a resolution to give the food bank $25,000…



