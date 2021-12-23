National News
ticker

OPP investigate after suspicious man seen tampering with vehicles

December 23, 2021 166 views

CALEDONIA, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating the report of a suspicious male observed tampering with vehicles in the early morning hours of December 21, 2021 in the area of 172 Argyle Street North in Caledonia. Police are asking residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or vehicles, or if they have surveillance videos or any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Court rules to cancel energy lease on land sacred to tribes 

December 23, 2021 23

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP)-Attorneys for a Louisiana oil and gas company have asked a federal judge to…

Read more
National News

Provincial pilot project focused on promoting Indigenous teachings 

December 23, 2021 33

By Chelsea Kemp  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new provincial pilot project designed to promote the…

Read more

Leave a Reply