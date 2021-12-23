OPP investigate after suspicious man seen tampering with vehicles

CALEDONIA, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating the report of a suspicious male observed tampering with vehicles in the early morning hours of December 21, 2021 in the area of 172 Argyle Street North in Caledonia. Police are asking residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or vehicles, or if they have surveillance videos or any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

