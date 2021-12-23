National News
Provincial pilot project focused on promoting Indigenous teachings 

December 23, 2021

By Chelsea Kemp

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new provincial pilot project designed to promote the inclusion of Indigenous histories, cultures, traditional values and knowledge in the  classroom, will soon launch in some Westman schools.

On Dec. 14,  Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced the province will invest  $275,000 in the program. School divisions tapped to receive funding  include Flin Flon, Fort La Bosse, Frontier, Hanover, Lord Selkirk,  Mountain View, Pembina Trails, Portage la Prairie, Prairie Rose, Mystery  Lake and St. James-Assiniboia.

“Including First Nations, Metis  and Inuit knowledge and teachings in schools across the province will  create space for our children to understand and celebrate the rich  histories of Indigenous peoples in Manitoba,” Cullen stated in a press  release.

“This pilot project affirms our government’s commitment to  truth and reconciliation at all levels by increasing school divisions’  capacity to develop and strengthen respectful partnerships with elders  and knowledge keepers.”

Funding for the pilot program will help  build Indigenous programming in the Mountain View School Division,  said Supt. Dan Ward. The division will receive around $23,000 in two  instalments provided in January and March 2022.

Three schools in  Dauphin have been identified in the division for the project: Dauphin  Regional Comprehensive Secondary School, MacKenzie Middle School and  Whitmore School.

These three schools were chosen to host the pilot  project based on criteria set by the province. This included  identifying schools in the division partly based on self-identified  Indigenous students and school-level socioeconomic factors.

“One  of the most important measures of success for us is how many students  and families we can engage in this process,” Ward said. “We already have  elders in the school program. But with this,  what  we’re hoping to see  through the pilot, that will continue into the spring, is just an  increased number of students and families, whether it’s working with an  elder in groups, or learning about corrective history; whether it’s  learning about cultural practices and traditional values.”

He  noted an Indigenous education facilitator has been working with the  Mountain View School Division and an elder-in-school program has existed  for a number of years.

The funding from the province will enhance established programs in Mountain View.

“It’s  a short pilot project, but it provides more dollars for us to bring in  more elders and the elders we’re working with more frequently,” Ward  said. “Even before this pilot, one of the primary goals within our  Indigenous education plan, we recognized that we have a lot of work to  do in terms of reconciliation. A big part of that is to create schools  that are welcoming to all children, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous,  but to really emphasize the importance of reconciliation with the  Indigenous communities.”

The division brought in an Indigenous  education lead and launched an elders program prior to the funding in  pursuit of this goal. Ward said the hope was to build and strengthen  relationships with Indigenous families and communities in the Dauphin  area.

The division is working to identify individuals who can help  with the pilot, and planning is taking place on how resources will be  used. The funding will likely double the capacity of programming in the  three selected schools based on the funding already provided by Mountain  View School Division.

The pilot project began with professional  development for teachers before the holidays, and they are also  communicating with students and families about initiatives taking place.

Programming  will partially happen in the classroom, while other parts of the  project will consist of working with groups as an extracurricular  activity or outside regular classroom time.

Other aspects of the pilot project will be embedded directly into the curriculum and throughout the school day.

“Our  plans are to look at what we have learned from this pilot project.  Being that it is a pilot, there is certainly optimism that there will be  some components that will continue. But even if we weren’t to receive  additional grant money, we fully intend to learn from this pilot project  and use the information and what we have learned to help guide us  forward.”

Fort La Bosse Supt. Barry Pitz said the provincial  funding will support elders and knowledge keepers coming to school and  working with students and staff, and provide overall aid to the  division’s continuous improvement plan.

Three schools, Virden  Collegiate Institute, Goulter School and Virden Junior High, were  identified by the province for $22,000 in funding.

“It’s important  because one of our priorities in the school division is Indigenous  education,” Pitz said. “We have an Indigenous education framework that  forms part of our continuous improvement plan ? stories and knowledge  for all of our kids and staff in terms of Indigenous perspective is very  important so that we become a very inclusive school and community for  all of our kids.”

Pitz added the division has a close relationship  with neighbouring Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation, located south of  Virden. Canupawakpa is a feeder community for Virden schools, Pitz said,  and has people who have helped facilitate events and talks with Fort la  Bosse.

It has been invigorating knowing the division will be able  to bring in more elders and knowledge keepers to work with students,  Pitz said, in support of the strong local Indigenous education framework  developed by members of the school community, including Canupawakpa.

“We  have been quite progressive in our school division around infusing  Indigenous perspectives into our curriculum as well as celebrating the  culture. All this is going to be an extra boost to our schools and to  our students.”

 Chelsea Kemp is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the BRANDON SUN. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

