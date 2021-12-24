Six Nations community being advised not to gather for holidays after COVID-19 spike

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nation Elected Council is advising community members not to gather for Christmas after an influx of COVID-19 cases.

Six Nations Health Services reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on December 23. A community alert issued Thursday (Dec., 23) to the community says it’s not going to go down.

“This number is expected to rise in the coming days,” it said.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is urging Community members to stay home, limit travel and if possible not gather for the holidays as the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern is spreading at an alarming rate.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and causing a strain on the healthcare system and hospitals. We must all limit our contacts with other people to slow the spread as much as possible,” the notice said.

Although the Omicron variant has not been found on Six Nations yet, 50 cases are being investigated for Omicron in Brantford and the first Omicron case in Hamilton was confirmed on Dec. 4.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, asked people to cancel plans and limit gatherings, after the city reported more than 500 new cases of the virus last weekend.

There are currently 26 active cases, up from seven the day before, and 128 people in self-isolation. One person is in hospital and there have been no new deaths. The number of community members lost to the pandemic stands at 15. The total number of cases on the territory since the pandemic started in March 2020 has risen to 889 (including the 19 cases). SNEC’s COVID-19 website has not been updated to reflect the 19 new cases.

SNEC offices closed December 23 at 2 p.m. for the holiday season and will not reopen until January 4.

Six Nations COVID testing will be available December 27 and 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. To book a test visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Vaccinations will be available on Dec. 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. book online or call 226-227-9288.

Normal service will resume on January 4.

The community indicators for infections spreading in the community dropped to Green Alert, prior to the one-day spike, which meant indicators for virus spread and transmission in the community is decreasing and there is low risk.

Six Nations itself has stayed in the Orange Alert level in response to the spike in cases which began almost three months ago, which has subsided this week. SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on September 13.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province has halted plans to phase out vaccine passports and is now requiring people to show proof of vaccination with the QR code available at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/proof-covid-19-vaccination.

Hamilton now has 1,014 active cases, with 268 logged on Dec. 22. They have had 27,782 cases throughout the pandemic and 424 deaths.

Haldimand-Norfolk COVID-19 cases continue to rise for the more than a month with 189 new cases in the last two weeks. There are currently 247 active cases bringing their total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,845. There no new deaths recorded and the number of losses remains 58. Haldimand-Norfolk is experiencing 35 active outbreaks, including 13 in classrooms, despite the holiday break.

Brant County Health Unit has had an easier time, but cases are rising there as well. Last week their single day increases were single digit, now they are reporting 21 new cases, and 174 active cases. There are eight people in the hospital, up from six last week and no new deaths, leaving the total at 32. This brings the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,671 cases.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

