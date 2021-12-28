Brantford Police asking public for help after stabbing attack

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was stabbed and left with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on December 27 for an assault between two men at a residence on Darling Street in Brantford. Police found a 35-year-old man outside with stab wounds and he was transported to a nearby trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and he is still in critical condition.

Around 6 a.m. police arrested 26-year-old Daniel Joseph Cote from Brantford in relation to the incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault, weapons dangerous and breach of a probation order.

The Brantford Police major crimes unit is investigating the incident because of its severity and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to contact the major crimes nit at 519-756-0113 or call Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/.

