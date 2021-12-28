National News
ticker

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan tests positive for COVID 19 and is isolating

December 28, 2021 24 views

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test.

O’Regan shared the result Monday on Twitter, noting he will stay in isolation and continue to follow public health guidelines.

The minister did not share where or how he contracted the virus or provide any details about the state of his health.

O’Regan tweeted he’s grateful for his three COVID-19 vaccine doses, “the thousands of health care workers keeping us safe, and for vigilance of millions of Canadians.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly made a similar announcement last week, saying she tested positive on a rapid test and would continue to work virtually until receiving the results of her PCR test.

Due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, COVID-19 case counts have soared in Canada in recent days, with cases surpassing the two-million mark as of Boxing Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2021.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous awareness training expected to be available early next year 

December 28, 2021 48

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous awareness training should be available for city employees…

Read more
National News

Indigenous comedian and host of ‘The Candy Show,’ Candy Palmater dead at 53 

December 28, 2021 140

By Melissa Couto Zuber THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO-Candy Palmater, an Indigenous comedian, actor, broadcast personality and…

Read more

Leave a Reply