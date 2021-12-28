Six Nations COVID-19 Vaccination Centre shut down after person tests positive for COVID-19

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations has shut down its COVID-19- vaccination clinic being held at the Dajoh Youth and Elders Centre after a person attending the clinic later tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Tuesday Six Nations Health Services said the centre was considered a “high-risk” exposure setting for COVID-19 and shut down citing the “high transmissibility or rapid spreading of Omicron, (which is becoming the more dominate strain of COVID-19.

Health services is advising those who attended the clinic December 20, 2021 to isolate and continue to isolate as long as they remain symptom-free up until and including Dec., 30th.

Health Services says:

• Anyone who attended this clinic and is currently symptomatic or becomes symptomatic should immediately seek a COVID-19 test and continue isolating.

• Those who test positive will need to isolate for 10 days starting from the day of the positive test result or symptom onset date. Additional instructions may also be provided by public health.

Individuals who have symptoms or are current contacts of a COVID-19 case should be self-isolating and not seek vaccination until they are out of isolation.

Anyone attending the vaccine clinic should wear a medical face mask or a 3-layer cloth mask. Vaccination Clinics previously scheduled for December 29, 30, 31 have been CANCELLED. Vaccinations will be available again starting January 4, 2022 at Dajoh.

If you have questions, please contact Ohsweken Public Health at (519)-445-2672.

