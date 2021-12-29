COVID-19 infections have surged on Six Nations in the past week, community is in Orange level

By Victoria Gray

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A surge in COVID-19 cases at Six Nations has some families postponing Christmas celebrations and others raising concerns about an inability to isolate from other family members as numbers increase.

Six Nations Health Services predicted an increase in cases and that prediction has come to pass. They reported 48 new COVID-19 cases since December 24. There are currently 68 active cases of the virus on the territory and 203 people in self-isolation. There are currently no community members in the hospital and the death toll remains 15.

Of those active cases 25 were reported on December 28th and 11 on the 27th, three on the 26th and nine on the 24th. There have been 927 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Ontario is experiencing record numbers of cases as the Omicron variant sweeps across the province. On December 29 the province reported its highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 10,436 cases.

Although the Omicron variant has not been found on Six Nations yet, 50 cases are being investigated for Omicron in Brantford and the first Omicron case in Hamilton was confirmed on Dec. 4.

Hamilton is also experiencing a surge in cases with 540 cases reported on December 29 and 3,189 active cases. The most the city has experienced to date.

SNEC offices closed December 23 at 2 p.m. for the holiday season and will not reopen until January 4.

Vaccinations on the territory have been put on hold after a COVID-19 positive individual attended the clinic on December 27. Those who attended the clinic on that day should self-isolate for 10 days whether they have symptoms or not. If you have symptoms get a COVID-19 test and contact Osweken Public Health.

To book a COVID-19 test visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Normal service will resume on January 4.

The community indicators for infections spreading in the community is red alert, which indicated a high risk of transmission in the community.

Six Nations itself has stayed in the Orange Alert level in response to the spike in cases which began almost three months ago. SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on September 13.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province has halted plans to phase out vaccine passports and is now requiring people to show proof of vaccination with the QR code available at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/proof-covid-19-vaccination.

Brantford is also having a surge in cases with 538 active cases with 166 reported on December 29.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

