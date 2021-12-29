Injunction against Arrowdale land defender extended for a week

By Victoria Gray Writer A temporary injunction for Arrowdale Land Defenders was extended last week. On December 22, Ontario Superior Court Judge Robert Nightingale extended the temporary injunction aimed at ending an Indigenous land reclamation on the former Arrowdale, golf course. The injunction was extended tol December 29, to allow land defender Trevor Bomberry a chance to seek legal counsel. During the zoom hearing Dec., 22 Bomberry told the court he has contacted a lawyer, but doesn’t think he’ll be able to retain counsel so close to the holiday season. Bomberry was given time to read the documents and became emotional when faced with the seriousness of the situation. “I need time to sit down with Confederacy Chiefs and council to figure out where I’m going in the matter. What…
