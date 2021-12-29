Local News
ticker

Injunction against Arrowdale land defender extended for a week

December 29, 2021 39 views

By Victoria Gray Writer A temporary injunction for Arrowdale Land Defenders was extended last week. On December 22, Ontario Superior Court Judge Robert Nightingale extended the temporary injunction aimed at ending an Indigenous land reclamation on the former Arrowdale, golf course. The injunction was extended tol December 29, to allow land defender Trevor Bomberry a chance to seek legal counsel. During the zoom hearing Dec., 22 Bomberry told the court he has contacted a lawyer, but doesn’t think he’ll be able to retain counsel so close to the holiday season. Bomberry was given time to read the documents and became emotional when faced with the seriousness of the situation. “I need time to sit down with Confederacy Chiefs and council to figure out where I’m going in the matter. What…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ring of Fire rail line costly 

December 29, 2021 14

By Carl Clutchey  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY- The cost of building a specialized rail…

Read more
National News

Conservative MP questions delay in suicide hotline as COVID 19 crisis calls continue 

December 29, 2021 24

OTTAWA- A Conservative member of Parliament is questioning why a national suicide-prevention hotline approved by the…

Read more