Winter Hampers were stuffed to the brim this holiday season

By Victoria Gray Writer More than 640 families on Six Nations had Winter Hampers delivered to their homes on December 22 by Six Nations Social Service and Grand River Enterprises (GRE) staff. Volunteers from GRE and social services packed hampers and vans early Wednesday morning that included a turkey or a ham. The meat was stored in Kool Kidz freezer and delivered free of charge. Kyle Miller said it’s something they’ve done for the Six Nations Community Food Bank as well. “We have a big freezer there, so it’s something we do when they need it,” he said. The hampers came with all the trimmings for a proper holiday family meal, including appetizers. Each Hamper came with a 10 lbs bag of potatoes, donated by Route 54. Route 54 donated…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice