Local News
ticker

Winter Hampers were stuffed to the brim this holiday season

December 29, 2021 37 views
Audrey Burning and Dido Martin unload the flat full of potatoes. Eight skids of potatoes were donated by Route 54 to Winter Hampers going to families in need at Six Nations. With Covid Protocols in place people weren’t allowed to pick up hampers. The food and hampers were delivered to homes. (Photos by Victoria Gray)

By Victoria Gray Writer More than 640 families on Six Nations had Winter Hampers delivered to their homes on December 22 by Six Nations Social Service and Grand River Enterprises (GRE) staff. Volunteers from GRE and social services packed hampers and vans early Wednesday morning that included a turkey or a ham. The meat was stored in Kool Kidz freezer and delivered free of charge. Kyle Miller said it’s something they’ve done for the Six Nations Community Food Bank as well. “We have a big freezer there, so it’s something we do when they need it,” he said. The hampers came with all the trimmings for a proper holiday family meal, including appetizers. Each Hamper came with a 10 lbs bag of potatoes, donated by Route 54. Route 54 donated…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ring of Fire rail line costly 

December 29, 2021 20

By Carl Clutchey  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY- The cost of building a specialized rail…

Read more
National News

Conservative MP questions delay in suicide hotline as COVID 19 crisis calls continue 

December 29, 2021 25

OTTAWA- A Conservative member of Parliament is questioning why a national suicide-prevention hotline approved by the…

Read more