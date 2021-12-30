National News
Chippewas of Nawash presented with $25,000 scholarship funds 

December 30, 2021 45 views

By Cory Bilyea

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

WINGHAM ADVANCE TIMES

NEYAASHIINIGMIING – Founder and CEO of eSupply Canada, Steven Vanloffeld, presented a $25,000 scholarship fund to the Chippewas of Nawash on Dec. 16.

The funds will be distributed over the next 10 years. Each year, one Neyaashiinigmiing student will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship towards their education.

Eligible Nawash students can apply for the scholarship if enrolled in one of the following post-secondary programs: business, economics, law or the trades.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 7, 2022, and is open for members of Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation who have been accepted into a college or university program in the courses mentioned above.

eSupply Canada established the Future Leaders’ Scholarship. The Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation Board of Education office will accept the applications, review applications, and make recommendations to the eSupply Future Leaders’ Scholarship Selection Committee for the final decision and issue of the scholarship award.

According to their website, eSupply Canada Ltd. is an online retailer of office, janitorial, and industrial supplies that serves Indigenous communities, businesses, industries, and governments.

 

