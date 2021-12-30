Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation schools will remain closed after increase in COVID-19 cases

By Victoria Gray

Writer

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION-Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases along with Six Nations and the rest of the province and is closing its school to in-person learning.

In response to the rise MCFN is closing its school and daycare. Students will go virtual January 6. MCFN community members are asked not to gather for New Year’s celebrations and are pausing community programming.

On December 29 MCFN reported seven active cases in the community and 10 people in self-isolation who were close contacts of one of the positive cases. One community member is currently in the hospital.

The community of around 700 people has had a total of 61 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and one death.

In order to protect their staff and community MCFN council approved a “hard pause” of its programs and will return to essential services only on January 3. The situation will be reassessed before February 7.

Those programs include Lloyd S. King Elementary School, lifelong learning programs Ekwaamjigenang Children’s Centre and EarlyON. More information about virtual learning will come from the school in regard to iPad pick-up and more in the new year.

A press release issued by MCFN said all of those impacted are following public health guidelines and isolating. Contract tracing is complete and all direct contact are cooperating with isolations requirements set out by MCFN community health professionals.

“The COVID-19 situation is changing very quickly. Omicron, the new Variant of Concern, is spreading rapidly and is currently the dominant Variant of Concern in Ontario. We are asking everyone to please continue to do your part to ensure our Nation is as safe as possible during these challenging times. We are all in this together,” it said.

Six Nations reported 68 active cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 29, with 203 people in isolation. It’s vaccination centre is closed after a person testing positive for COVID was at the centre. Six Nations Health director Lori Davis-Hill said “anyone attending the site at any time during Dec 20th may have been exposed. Today (Thursday, Dec., 30th) is the last day of recommended isolation period.” She encourages everyone to follow all public health precautions. Six Nations has not provided information any new information on school closures. The Six Nations testing centre is open but by appointment only. The testing centre is booking into next week. Davis Hill said anyone seeking a vacination will have to wait until January 4 for boosters at Six Nations or seek them elsewhere.

The MCFN press release asked the community to “recognize the importance of continuing with the public health guidelines,” the MCFN release said.

MCFN is urging people to be cautious as the community comes into the new year, to cancel gathering, avoid visiting other households and to gather virtually

If community members can not avoid gathers they are asked to limit gatherings to 10 people from as few households as possible and to limit it to those who have at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

MCFN is recommending that those who have travelled outside of the community recently should not gather.

Social and Health Services programs, like the Flu Shot and Immunization Clinics will go ahead with increased COVID-19 precautions.

Lands and Membership resources will be available for community wellness applications and on-reserve status cards. Payments can still be made at the Administration Building front desk. Receptionists will continue to man desks in every office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Calls will go to voicemail between noon and 1 p.m.

For Social and Health Program emergencies contact 905-768-1181.

For emergency Administrative support contact Kerri L. King, Acting Chief Operating Officer / Executive Director of Operations, at 289-527-0364.

MCFN is recommending people follow COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set out by the province on December 19. MCFN is allowing Ontario Provincial Police to enforce those restrictions on the territory.

Those restrictions include limiting outdoor social gatherings and organized public events gathering to 25 people with masks if social distancing is not possible. Indoor gatherings limited to 10 people with mandatory masks.

Indoor dining is limited to 50 per cent capacity and a limit of 10 per table with proof of vaccination. Retail is also allowed to remain open with capacity limits to ensure physical distancing. For more information about restrictions visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/public-health-measures.

If you are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms MCFN is urging embers ot get a COVID-19 test at one of the following locations.

Haldimand Norfolk Public Health – 519-426-6170, ext. 9999

Six Nations COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-990

Brant County Public Health – 519-751-5818 or at assessment@bchsys.org

Or the West Haldimand General Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 905-768-3311, ext. 1113, to make an appointment.

There is an increased demand with testing and a there is a delay for testing and results.

Fully vaccinated community members who come in contact with the virus should wear a mask and monitor themselves daily for symptoms to for 10 days after their last exposure. Self-isolate if symptoms do arise. Those without a vaccinations must self-isolate for 14 days.

MCFN is planning its next vaccination clinic, but is strongly urging members to get a third dose at a local public health unit if available. For questions regarding the vaccine email vaccine@mncfn.ca and a Member of the Community Health team will follow-up.

“Please ensure you are always receiving information on the Vaccine from a reliable source to avoid the spread of misinformation,” the release said. “If you have received the Vaccine, you still must follow public health measures, which includes social distancing, masking, hand washing and staying within your own social bubble.”

Community Health will ask for consent at the time of vaccination, to register members within COVaxON. If you received a vaccine and have not registered it to COVaxON, but want to call 905-768-0141 or email your name, address, date of birth and date your vaccine was administered to vaccine@mncfn.ca.

If you require mental health supports during this time contact MCFN Mental Health Worker Faith Rivers: Faith.Rivers@mncfn.ca or 519-732-5768 or Haldimand Norfolk Reach Services at 519-587-2441 x 350, the Six Nations Crisis Line at 1-866-445-2204, First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310, Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, or text 686868 or the Ontario Mental Health Help Line at 1-866-531-2600

Add Your Voice