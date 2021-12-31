Six Nations COVID vaccination centre closed to January after person tests positive

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Vaccinations on Six Nations will not happen until the new year.

Six Nations members will either have to wait until January 4 to get a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot after the clinic at Dajoh Youth and Elder Centre was shut down after a COVID-19 exposure on December 20. Members can also seek a vaccine off-reserve.

Six Nations director of Health Services

told Turtle Island News the vaccine clinic will remain closed.

“People will need to wait until January 4 for boosters at Six Nations or seek them elsewhere,” she said in an email.

Community members have wondered what time the COVID-19 exposure occurred on Dec. 20, but Davis-Hill remained mum on that point and said anyone who attended the clinic at any time on that day may have been exposed and should self-isolate.

“The individual who later tested positive was in the building during the day. They did not become symptomatic until later that evening and then went for PCR (not rapid) testing. Part of contact tracing is identifying where you were and the people who were exposed to you in the 48 hours prior to symptoms/testing. After consideration of this, the determination as a high risk exposure site for everyone who attended the clinic on Dec 20 was made by our Medical Officer of Health,” she said.

Dec. 30 is the last day of required self-isolation for those who attended the clinic and if they are symptom free on Dec. 31 can resume their normal activity with COVID-19 precautions.

Six Nations is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant sweeps the province with 68 active cases and 203 people in self-isolation. There are no community members in the hospital and the death count remains at 15. There have been a total of 937 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Please encourage people to follow all public health precautions,” she said.

Those precautions include frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing after coming in contact with high touch surfaces, wearing a mask in public places, not gathering with people outside of your household as much as possible and where not possible to limit gatherings to 10 people indoor with masks and outdoors to 25 people outdoors with masks if social distancing isn’t possible.

Ontario reported a record breaking 13,807 cases of COVID-19 on December 30 and eight more deaths bringing the death toll to 10,179.

There are 965 people in the hospital with COVID-19, another 239 since Wednesday. Of those 399 are fully vaccinated, 182 are unvaccinated, and 24 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the others is not known.

There are 200 patients in ICU’s across the province, including 73 patients who are unvaccinated, 45 who are fully vaccinated, and two who are partially vaccinated.

As Ontarians scramble to get vaccines and COVID-19 tests wait times have increased substantially. Community members can seek vaccinations in Brantford at: https://www.bchu.org/ServicesWeProvide/InfectiousDiseases/Pages/COVID-19-Vaccine-Clinic-Appointments.aspx

In Hamilton at: https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination

In Haldimand-Norfolk at: https://hnhu.org/book-your-covid-19-vaccination/

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Six Nations Community Hall remains open for appointments only. To book a test visit https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/.

Community members can also book a test off-reserve in Brantford at: https://www.bchsys.org/en/covid-19-online-scheduling.aspx

Haldimand-Norfolk: https://hnhu.org/how-to-get-tested-for-covid-19/

Hamilton: https://www.stjoes.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-test-home.

Add Your Voice