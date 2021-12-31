Six Nations schools remain closed, moving to online learning in January, vaccination centre closed

Signs are posted on the doors of the Dajoh Centre that was being used as a vaccination and booster clinic . The clinic closed when Health Services learned a person who tested positive for COVID had been at the centre. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Students are moving to online learning in the new year.

Director of Federal Schools, Travis Anderson sent a letter to parents on December 30 letting them know in-person learning wasn’t in the cards for January.

“To support the recommendations set out by Ohsweken Public Health, the Six Nations Federal Schools will be moving to online learning effective Monday, January 3, 2022 to February 14, 2022,” the letter said.

The letter also said that if the “conditions” improve students may return to in-person learning in cohorts before the Feb. 14, but parents would receive advance notice.

The Six Nations COVID-19 website has not been updated since Dec. 29, when there were 68 active cases reported, 25 of those logged on Dec. 28 alone.

Through the holiday season Six Nations Elected Council and Six Nations Heath Services have called for community members to stay cautious because they expect cases to rise with the Omicron variant sweeps across the province.

There are 203 people in self-isolation. Some of those were self-isolating after a COVID-19 positive person attended the vaccine clinic at Dajoh Youth and Elder Centre on December 20. The clinic was closed and people directed to go off reserve for boosters or vaccinations. The testing centre at the Six Nations Community Centre remains open. Those people who attended the vaccination clinic on Dec., 20th who do not have symptoms can exit self-isolation Dec. 31, but director of Health Services Lori Davis-Hill has not said how many or if any positive cases have come from that exposure, nor what health services plans to do to mitigate the risk of that happening again.

At the same time Six Nations Gané Yohs Community Health Centre is also closed but no notice has gone out to the community.

There are currently no community members in the hospital and the death toll remains 15. There have been a total of 937 cases on the territory since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The letter from Anderson says Mid-Winter Ceremonies are scheduled for Feb. 7-11, which means they may be impacted if students do not return to in-person learning before Feb. 14.

Parents are reminded that both staff and students must monitor their health daily and if symptoms do occur they are asked to contact the Six Nations Assessment Centre at 226-446-9909.

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation also moved to close Lloyd S. King Elementary School until at least February 7, when they plan to reassess the needs of the community based on the state of the pandemic.

There are currently seven active cases of the virus in the community of around 700 people. There are 10 people in self-isolation. There have been 61 cases of COVID-19 and one death in the community.

Six Nations Parents with questions are directed to contact their child’s school, but those schools will not be open until January 3, when online learning is scheduled to start.

Students off-reserve will head back to in-person learning on January 6, a two-day delay to give the province time to get teachers N95 masks and send schools more HEPPA filters for classrooms.

Before the Christmas break there were two students at Oliver M. Smith Elementary Schools with COVID-19, but on outbreak was not declared because transmission did not occur at the school. There were outbreaks at several schools in Brantford and Haldimand-Norfolk that forced schools to close early.

According to SNEC’s COVID-19 Pandemic Response Framework schools and daycares are permitted to remain open during the Black Alert level, the community’s highest alert level, wherein residents are asked to avoid all non-essential outings and not to see anyone outside of their immediate household.

For more information about the Federal School’s plan to reopen, which was written for the 2020-2021 school year, visit https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/uploads/documents/Reopening%20Plan%20For%20Six%20Nations%20Schools%20February.pdf.

