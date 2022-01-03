Rogers Hometown Hockey cancelled event at Six Nations

Rogers Hometown Hockey has cancelled its visit to Six Nations.

The visit was planned for January 3 at the Six Nations Cultural Sports and Memorial Gaylord Powless Arena, but one December 28, the organization announced the visit was cancelled due to COVID-19

“Out of an abundance of caution and in compliance with local health recommendations, Rogers Hometown Hockey will be pausing all festival activities beginning with Gander, Newfoundland (Dec. 18-20) until at least the end of January,” the organization said in a statement.

“While disappointing, this difficult decision was made to ensure the health and safety of all participating communities, employees and volunteers. We look forward to returning to the road once it is safe to do so.”

Rogers Hometown Hockey brings NHL broadcasters Ron MacLean and Tara Slone as they visit communities across the nation to highlight local athletes and of course, hockey heroes young players.

MacLean and Slone were supposed to broadcast the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Carolina Hurricanes NHL game from the Six Nations arena, while the game went on at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Although many of the popular community festival’s community visits have been cancelled MacLean and Slone still host a national broadcast on Sportsnet on Monday nights.

The last time they visited the areas was in Brantford in 2015.

