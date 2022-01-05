Local News
ticker

2021 in Review: From land protests to fighting COVID-19

January 5, 2022 77 views

January 1, 2021 – Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation welcomed the first baby of the New Year, Adele Melba Grace Sault was born at 2:04 a.m. on January 1 at the Brantford General Hospital to Shelby Smoke and Jesse Sault. January 6, 2021 – Six Nations introduced online booking for COVID-19 tests and a drive-thru testing centre. At the time there were nine active cases and a total of 115 cases and one death. January, 12, 2020 – An early morning fire destroyed a home on Onondaga Road, leaving Roger Maracle homeless. January 18, 2021 – Six Nations multi-millionaire, Ken Hill passed away. January 20, 2021 – 1492 Landback Lane land defenders moved a blockade on Argyle Street in Caledonia allowing Highway 6 Bypass to open….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

No signs of ongoing blastomycosis exposure in Constance Lake: chief

January 5, 2022 45

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Currently, there are no signs of ongoing exposure to…

Read more
National News

Prosecutors add charges for 25 in N.S. lobster pound riot, say ‘resolutions’ for “at least some” possible 

January 5, 2022 53

By Michael Tutton THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX-Prosecutors have added more charges against 25 people accused of…

Read more