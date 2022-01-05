2021 in Review: From land protests to fighting COVID-19

January 1, 2021 – Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation welcomed the first baby of the New Year, Adele Melba Grace Sault was born at 2:04 a.m. on January 1 at the Brantford General Hospital to Shelby Smoke and Jesse Sault. January 6, 2021 – Six Nations introduced online booking for COVID-19 tests and a drive-thru testing centre. At the time there were nine active cases and a total of 115 cases and one death. January, 12, 2020 – An early morning fire destroyed a home on Onondaga Road, leaving Roger Maracle homeless. January 18, 2021 – Six Nations multi-millionaire, Ken Hill passed away. January 20, 2021 – 1492 Landback Lane land defenders moved a blockade on Argyle Street in Caledonia allowing Highway 6 Bypass to open….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice