$40 billion Landmark First Nation Child Welfare Agreement-in-Principle

January 5, 2022 52 views

Ottawa announces details of $40 billion Indigenous child welfare agreement By Lynda Powless and Victoria Gray Turtle Island News Writers After more than 30 years of First Nations advocacy Ottawa has officially announced it has reached agreements in principle with First Nations partners to compensate children harmed by its underfunding of child welfare. The agreement will affect hundreds of thousands of First Nations people, says Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services. “We should never have to be pushed again to do the right thing for children of this country,” said Minister Hajdu. “For too long, the Government of Canada did not adequately fund or support the wellness of First Nations families and children. First Nations leadership and advocates have long pushed the Federal Government to change these discriminatory practices. First…

