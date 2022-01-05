Caravan of Hope for Bearskin Lake First Nation

Bearskin Lake First Nation facing ‘severe’ COVID-19 outbreak

BEARSKIN LAKE FIRST NATION- Indigenous leaders are now calling for the military to be deployed to Bearskin Lake First Nation after almost a half of the small northern community’s population have become infected with COVID-19.

In a release issued Monday (Jan., 3 2022) community leaders said 174 individuals “have tested positive – which means almost 50 percent of the on-reserve population is infected with COVID-19, including the band’s administrative and essential staff responsible for the running of the band’s administration, operation and maintenance units.

The community’s infrastructure has crippled the community’s operations, said Chief Lefty Kamenawatamin.

In a statement Chief Kamenawatamin said “The virus is vicious, and it does not discriminate.”

He said in the release. “Our babies and children, mothers, and Elders have all been hit. We are reeling at the speed of the spread of this potentially deadly disease. This outbreak has stretched our resources and our capacity to the point of breaking.”

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu announced Sunday $483,000 in funding is heading to Bearskin Lake First Nation for resources to help support the remote First Nation community in Northern Ontario .

“To support Bearskin Lake First Nation in their state of emergency and severe COVID outbreak, [Indigenous Services Canada] has approved $483,000 for a number of resources in addition to other supports that have been coordinated in the past month,” Hajdu tweeted Sunday.

She said the funding will go towards “food security, PPE, funding for local community COVID workers, and supplies like wood cutting and collection, as requested by the community.”

Hajdu has also mobilized a Rapid Response Team out of Thunder Bay to assist Bearskin Lake, that includes a device for molecular testing.

She said ISC is also working with the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, Windigo Mental Health and the local public health unit to provide support, including nurses for surge capacity.

Bearskin Lake First Nation is a fly-in community located around 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

The community announced a state of emergency in late December over the outbreak.

Now households are under quarantine and require food and water to be delivered and, chopped wood for heating and medication to relieve fever and pain.

Grand Chief Derek Fox, of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 49 First Nations including Bearskin Lake, called on the federal and provincial governments to provide aid.

“We are extremely unique because we don’t have that health-care system to support should someone get extremely sick,” he said.

“There’s extreme concern should an emergency break out, should someone need to be transported, should someone be at that point where they might lose their life and they’re pretty much on their own.”

Chief Kamenawatamin said the community has requested financial aid and other supports but have been told by the federal government the “assistance we will get is minimal.”

He said they will not get funding to bring in crisis personnel.

That, he said, “signals to us that we are on our own. I must now implore Canada and Canadians for their assistance and request that the military be deployed to us immediately to assist us.”

Bearskin Lake First Nation is located 425 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout on Lake Michikan. It is accessible by air throughout the year, and during the winter months, by ice road. In 1929 they signed Treaty 9 with Ontario and Canada which assured them economic and educational opportunity and Canadian standards of health care and services.

