City of Brantford installs concrete barrier at former Arrowdale golf course land defenders leave site

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations land defenders left Arrowdale willingly before the city put up concrete barricades in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. A statement published on the Arrowdale Land Defenders Facebook page on January 3 says they haven’t abandoned the fight. “With the situation before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice it was decided in good faith to pull back efforts directly on the frontline in an attempt for this to be honourably settled within the courts,” it said. “Not even 12 hours later the City shared their true colours on the matter.” City contractors gathered at the entrance of the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course on Stanley Street in Brantford at 3:30 a.m. on January 1 to install concrete barricades and block the entrance…



