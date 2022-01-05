Local News
ticker

City of Brantford installs concrete barrier at former Arrowdale golf course land defenders leave site

January 5, 2022 238 views
The city of Brantford put up barricades to prevent access to the former Arrowdale golf course site. (FB Photo)

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations land defenders left Arrowdale willingly before the city put up concrete barricades in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. A statement published on the Arrowdale Land Defenders Facebook page on January 3 says they haven’t abandoned the fight. “With the situation before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice it was decided in good faith to pull back efforts directly on the frontline in an attempt for this to be honourably settled within the courts,” it said. “Not even 12 hours later the City shared their true colours on the matter.” City contractors gathered at the entrance of the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course on Stanley Street in Brantford at 3:30 a.m. on January 1 to install concrete barricades and block the entrance…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

No signs of ongoing blastomycosis exposure in Constance Lake: chief

January 5, 2022 44

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Currently, there are no signs of ongoing exposure to…

Read more
National News

Prosecutors add charges for 25 in N.S. lobster pound riot, say ‘resolutions’ for “at least some” possible 

January 5, 2022 52

By Michael Tutton THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX-Prosecutors have added more charges against 25 people accused of…

Read more