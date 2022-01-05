COVID-19
Local News

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations closes schools

January 5, 2022 53 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases along with Six Nations and the rest of the province and is closing its school to in-person learning. In response to the rise MCFN is closing its school and daycare. Students will go virtual January 6. Community members are asked not to gather for New Year’s celebrations and are pausing community programming. On December 29 MCFN reported seven active cases in the community and 10 people in self-isolation who were close contacts of one of the positive cases. One community member is currently in the hospital. The community of around 700 people has had a total of 61 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and one death. In order to protect…

