Six Nations Schools close, COVID Vaccination Centre re-opens

By Victoria Gray Writer The vaccination centre on Six Nations has reopened after a COVID-19 exposure forced it to close over the holidays. The Six Nations vaccinations centre at Dajoh Youth and Elder Centre reopened on January 4 offering COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis for first and second doses for those aged 12 and over. Those seeking a booster or a first or second vaccine for children aged five to 11 are asked to make an appointment by calling 226-2279288. Members can also seek a vaccine off-reserve. The clinic was shut down after a COVID-19 exposure on December 20. Dec. 30 was the last day of required self-isolation for those who attended the clinic and if they are symptom free on Dec. 31 were able resume their normal activity…



