Brantford man faces assault and mischief charge in altercation at former Arrowdale Golf Course site

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 19-year-old man has been charged with one count each of assault and mischief after an altercation at the site of the former Arrowdale Golf Course at 282 Stanley Street.

The incident occurred Friday, December 10, 2021, at about 12:15 p.m., . Brantford Police Service officers were at the property, when a verbal altercation occurred between several individuals. The situation escalated when one man became physically aggressive against another.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, did not sustain any physical injuries during the incident.

Officers were in attendance in an effort to keep the peace and maintain a safe environment for all parties, police statement said.

The Brantford Police Service said it “will act to preserve the peace, maintain public safety and investigate criminal wrongdoing in accordance with legislated responsibilities and in the best interest of all involved.It is always the goal of the Brantford Police Service to resolve occurrences with diplomacy and peaceful communication. As it is our bound duty to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, officers will first focus efforts to de-escalate a potential situation but, in the event of criminal activity, those committing an offence can be charged and arrested. Violence will not be tolerated. The Brantford Police Service will respond to unlawful events in an appropriate and professional manner.”

As a result of police investigation, a warrant was issued on December 23, 2021, for the arrest of the accused. Police did not identify the man.

The accused, a 19-year-old male from Brantford, was located and arrested by officers January 6, 2022, and charged with the following Criminal Code violations:

Assault

Mischief

