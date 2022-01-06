National News
ticker

Brantford man faces assault and mischief charge in altercation at former Arrowdale Golf Course site

January 6, 2022 112 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 19-year-old man has been charged with one count each of assault and mischief after an altercation at the site of the former Arrowdale Golf Course at 282 Stanley Street.

The incident occurred Friday, December 10, 2021, at about 12:15 p.m., . Brantford Police Service officers were at the property, when a verbal altercation occurred between several individuals. The situation escalated when one man became physically aggressive against another.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, did not sustain any physical injuries during the incident.

Officers were in attendance in an effort to keep the peace and maintain a safe environment for all parties, police statement said.

The Brantford Police Service said it  “will act to preserve the peace, maintain public safety and investigate criminal wrongdoing in accordance with legislated responsibilities and in the best interest of all involved.It is always the goal of the Brantford Police Service to resolve occurrences with diplomacy and peaceful communication. As it is our bound duty to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, officers will first focus efforts to de-escalate a potential situation but, in the event of criminal activity, those committing an offence can be charged and arrested. Violence will not be tolerated. The Brantford Police Service will respond to unlawful events in an appropriate and professional manner.”

As a result of police investigation, a warrant was issued on December 23, 2021, for the arrest of the accused. Police did not identify the man.

The accused, a 19-year-old male from Brantford, was located and arrested by officers January 6, 2022, and charged with the following Criminal Code violations:

  • Assault
  • Mischief

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations COVID-19 cases hit all time high coming out of holidays

January 6, 2022 147

By Victoria Gray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-COVID-19 cases on Six Nations have increased…

Read more
National News

Cases involving Trans Mountain protesters to go to trial in January and March 

January 6, 2022 27

By Michael Potestio Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two criminal cases involving the same group of Indigenous…

Read more

Leave a Reply