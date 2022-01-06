National News
Candidate withdraws from race for Mushkegowuk grand chief 

January 6, 2022 3 views

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Four candidates are now in the official campaigning period after one candidate withdrew from the Mushkegowuk Council by-election process for the grand chief position.

In October, the former grand chief Jonathan Solomon retired from politics and resigned to focus on his health and family.

The official candidates are Ernest Beck, Alison Linklater, Mike Metatawabin and Andrew Solomon. Walter Leo Friday withdrew his candidacy.

The by-election will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The selected grand chief will serve the remaining term until Mushkegowuk Council’s next general election in August 2023.

Voting for the new grand chief will be available by mail and in-person

There will be 11 polling stations.

Dariya Baiguzhiyeva  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  TIMMINSTODAY.COM. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

 

 

 

