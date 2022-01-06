National News
Prepare for COVID Crisis, Businesses Warned 

January 6, 2022 2 views

By Moira Wyton

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

B.C. hospitals will likely be overwhelmed in a matter of weeks as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant accounts for at least 80 per cent of  the more than 3,000 cases confirmed each day, health officials said  today.

But despite being in a  “different storm now,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said  she doesn’t plan to issue further public health restrictions.

“I’ve said many times that I want to get out of the order business,” she said during a public briefing.

When pressed on this statement by a  reporter, Henry said public health orders are a “last resort” and her  job is to minimize disruption to health care and the economy.

Businesses should be making  contingency plans based on up to 30 per cent of employees being unable  to work due to COVID-19, Henry said.

Schools have been asked to come up with similar plans for large numbers of teachers and staff unable to work, she added.

Employers should also be ensuring COVID  plans are in place around distancing and PPE, Henry said. “Anyone who  can work from home, you should be able to do that.”

B.C. has now blown by the worst-case scenario it modelled for Omicron in early December. That predicted 2,000 cases per day and overwhelmed hospitals by mid-January.

On Monday the province reported 9,332 new cases over the previous three days.

The province’s testing system has also been  overwhelmed by the sheer number of people with symptoms and exposures,  meaning the daily case rate is likely four to five times less than the  true number of new cases, officials said last week.

And the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations  and patients in intensive care have begun to creep up, with 220 people  hospitalized and 73 in intensive care as of the most recent report on  Friday.

While Omicron is relatively milder than the  Delta variant, it still has the potential to cause serious illness  among the elderly and those who are unvaccinated in particular.

And its increased transmissibility and  short incubation period means it will overwhelm the health-care system  even if it sends a smaller proportion of patients to hospital than Delta  did.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said the  province was “bracing for impact” on hospitals as he announced new  restrictions on indoor dining, capacity in retail spaces, indoor  gatherings and a two-week delay for in-person school to resume after the  holiday break.

Like B.C., Ontario has also cancelled  thousands of scheduled surgeries, including some cancer and heart  procedures, as well as joint replacements and gender-affirming  surgeries.

When asked how B.C. is preparing for the  influx of patients, Henry said it may include asking health-care workers  to work longer shifts, return from vacation early and reduce other  non-emergency activities.

“We’ve been stretched, we’ve been stretched  prior to the pandemic and people have been stretched to the limit and  beyond in the last two years,” Henry said of the health-care system.

But there are no signs that  B.C.’s fifth wave is slowing or reaching a peak, or indications that it  will without further intervention.

Henry said today her central concern was  keeping children safely in schools, which she said haven’t shown to be  major sources of transmission.

“We know that schools are safe. They’re the  best and safest place for children. And they’re essential,” said Henry,  who also advised high-risk children to opt out of extra-curricular  activities for the time being.

Henry stressed the importance of staying  home when feeling unwell, wearing a good mask outdoors and limiting  one’s personal contacts as much as possible.

And she encouraged British Columbians to  book their booster shots, which show a nearly 30-per-cent boost in  protection from serious illness from Omicron, as soon as they are  eligible.

“A year ago we faced challenges and yet we had the hope and promise of vaccines for all of us,” she said.

“We all may be weary but we can take encouragement from what will be brighter days ahead.”

Moira Wyton  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of  THE TYEE . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

