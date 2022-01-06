Six Nations COVID-19 cases hit all time high coming out of holidays

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-COVID-19 cases on Six Nations have increased rapidly over the last week.

Since December 30 Six Nations has logged 131 positive cases of the virus, 116 cases were resolved over that time. As of January 5 there were 130 active cases on the territory. There are 450 people is self-isolation who either have symptoms or were in contact with a positive case.

There are no community members in the hospital and no deaths. The death toll stands at 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 Six Nations has had 1,117 cases of COVID-19 and 1,004 cases per 100,000.

This is the most active cases seen on Six Nations since February 2021, when there was a spike causing 80 active cases.

The province is reporting 13,339 new cases of the virus on February 6, but Public Health Ontario’s daily epidemiology report says there could be many more.

“Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in this report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, data should be interpreted with caution,” the report said.

The virus is sweeping through the province and communities surrounding Six Nations have not been spared.

There have been 20 more deaths due to complications from COVID-19 and 2,279 more Ontarians are in the hospital with 319 in ICU’s. That’s more than 100 more ICU patients than last week’s 200.

Brantford logged 116 new cases on January 6 bringing the active number of cases in the community to 983. There have been 6,200 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 34 deaths. There are currently 11 people in the hospital.

Haldimand-Norfolk is reporting 978 active cases and 59 deaths. The counties have logged 4,994 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hamilton reported 691 new cases on January 6 and 7,280 cases. There have been 36,607 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 170 people with COVID-19 at Hamilton Health Sciences and 22 in the ICU bringing it to 90 per cent capacity. There are 539 employees self-isolating.

There are 93 patients with COVID-19 at St. Joseph’s Healthcare and 12 in the ICU bringing it to 85 per cent capacity. There are 281 staff members self-isolating.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

