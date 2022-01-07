OPP charge two in seperate incidents over holiday weekend

BRANT COUNTY- Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested an Ohsweken man for impaired driving over the holiday weekend.

Brant OPP responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Newport Road in the County of Brant.

Matthew Steven Jamieson, 27 was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams. He was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, Ontario at a later date.

Six Nations man facing multiple charges after collision.

HALDIMAND COUNTY-A Six Nations man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving after a collision in Hagersville.

On December 19 Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision on Haldimand Road 20.

Kyle David Ray Sault, 27, from Six Nations was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, failure to comply with a release order, two counts of failure to comply with undertaking, driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available, fail to report damage to property on highway, fail to remain, fail to report accident, careless driving and failure to properly wear a seatbelt.

He was released pending a court appearance.

