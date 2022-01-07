Three Brantford residents facing multiple firearms and drug charges after motel raid

BRANTFORD, ONT-Three city residents are facing multiple firearms and drug related charges after the Brantford Police Service executed a search warrant at a Colborne Street motel Tuesday, Jan., 4 2022.
Brantford Police Street Crime Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit launched the drug trafficking investigation with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team and uniform patrol officers, a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant was obtained and executed at a motel located on Colborne Street.
Officers seized the following:
- a loaded, single-shot shotgun with ammunition
- 2 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $800
- Canadian currency and other offence related property.
Charged are: Joel Richard Clelland 30; Kyle Dalton Grummett, 26; and Jennifer Ann Raisa Mychailenko, 33, all of Brantford, each stand charged with the following:
- Careless storage of a firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code
- Careless storage of ammunition, contrary to the Criminal Code
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to the Criminal Code
- Possession restricted firearm with ammunition, contrary to the Criminal Code
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, contrary to the Criminal Code, and
Additionally, Joel Richard CLELLAND, 30, is charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
The accused have been held for bail.
Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286. Anonymous information can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/