Three Brantford residents facing multiple firearms and drug charges after motel raid

BRANTFORD, ONT-Three city residents are facing multiple firearms and drug related charges after the Brantford Police Service executed a search warrant at a Colborne Street motel Tuesday, Jan., 4 2022.

Brantford Police Street Crime Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit launched the drug trafficking investigation with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team and uniform patrol officers, a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant was obtained and executed at a motel located on Colborne Street.

Officers seized the following:

a loaded, single-shot shotgun with ammunition

2 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $800

Canadian currency and other offence related property.

Charged are: Joel Richard Clelland 30; Kyle Dalton Grummett, 26; and Jennifer Ann Raisa Mychailenko, 33, all of Brantford, each stand charged with the following:

Careless storage of a firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code

Careless storage of ammunition, contrary to the Criminal Code

Unauthorized possession of a firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession restricted firearm with ammunition, contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, contrary to the Criminal Code, and

Additionally, Joel Richard CLELLAND, 30, is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused have been held for bail.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286. Anonymous information can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

