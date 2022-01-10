Sports
ticker

Albany Firewolves double up Saskatchewan Rush 10 5 for 1st NLL victory of season

January 10, 2022 49 views

ALBANY, N.Y.- Ryan Benesch, Joe Resetarits and Andrew Kew scored two goals apiece in Albany’s 10-5 win over the Saskatchewan Rush in the National Lacrosse League on Saturday as the Firewolves earned their first victory of the season. Reilly O’Connor, Jackson Nishimura, Tanner Thomson and Joe Nardella also scored for Albany (1-2), which got 31 saves from Doug Jamieson. Robert Church netted a hat trick for Saskatchewan (1-3), Mark Matthews had a goal and two assists and Dan Lintner also scored. Adam Shute stopped 37 shots. The Firewolves took a one-goal lead going into the fourth quarter and scored four unanswered goals to seal the encounter. Albany was 1 for 4 on the power play. The Rush were 2 for 6. This report by The Canadian Press was first published…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Communities building networks to face climate crisis 

January 10, 2022 69

By Natasha Bulowski Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Communities across Canada are drawing the connections between climate…

Read more
National News

Justice delayed, justice denied, say families of murdered Indigenous women as Alberta announces completion of final MMIWG 

January 10, 2022 71

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After months of delay, the Alberta government now has…

Read more