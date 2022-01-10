Sports
Byrne, Fraser score four times each, Bandits defeat Rock 12 6 in NLL

January 10, 2022 109 views

BUFFALO, N.Y.- The Buffalo Bandits remained undefeated in the National Lacrosse League with a 12-6 victory over the Toronto Rock on Saturday thanks to four-goal games by Josh Byrne and Chase Fraser. Byrne also added three assists for a seven-point night for the Bandits (3-0). Chris Cloutier had a goal and six assists, and Dhane Smith had a goal and five assists. and Ian MacKay rounded out the offence for Buffalo, which got 45 saves from goalie Matt Vinc. The Bandits and the Halifax Thunderbirds (2-0) are the only unbeaten teams in the NLL this season. Challen Rogers and Reid Reinholdt each scored twice for the Rock (2-2), which remain winless on the road. Dan Craig and Rob Hellyer each scored once and added two assists. Nick Rose made 38…

