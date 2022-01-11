Attawapiskat asks for help from Canadian Rangers 

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Attawapiskat First Nation is asking for extra help from Canadian Rangers in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak in the community.

According to a Jan. 10 community update, there are 30 active COVID-19 cases.

Over 85 high-risk and close contacts have been identified and are being monitored. The outbreak is affecting 10 households in a remote northern community located on the James Bay coast.

People are being asked to stay home as much as possible, keep their errands short and wear a mask when they leave their home.

Last week, the community submitted a request for extra help from Canadian Rangers and other agencies, according to the update.

“We will hopefully hear back from them shortly. While we are awaiting a response, we have staff as we have some local members from pandemic helping with grocery delivery and water errands, etc.,” reads the update.

The Ministry of Solicitor General is aware of the COVID-19 challenges the community is facing, the ministry’s spokesperson Brent Ross said in an email.

“In support of the federal government’s responsibility for on-reserve supports to First Nations, Emergency Management Ontario is currently working with the community, the federal government and various partners to define their needs in order to facilitate the appropriate supports for the community,” Ross said.

As of Monday, Jan. 10, there were 81 active COVID-19 cases in the James Bay and Hudson Bay region, according to Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA).

There were three cases in Peawanuck, 29 in Attawapiskat, four in Kashechewan, 15 in Moosonee and 30 in Moose Factory.

Monday, WAHA also reported seven resolved cases in the region.

Dariya Baiguzhiyeva is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the TIMMINSTODAY.COM. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Add Your Voice