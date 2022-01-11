National News
Brantford man facing multiple weapons and drug related charges

January 11, 2022

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 35-year-old city man is facing face multiple weapons and drug related charges after the Brantford Police Service executed a search warrant at a Grand River Avenue residence .

Brantford Police Photo

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, members of the Brantford Police Service Uniform Section and the Major Crime Unit entered into a weapons investigation  with the Emergency Response Team and uniform patrol officers, and obtained a search warrant that was executed at the residence.

The following items were located and seized from the residence:

  • Four replica firearms
  • Multiple rounds of live ammunition
  • A quantity of Canadian currency
  • Police duty belt with high-capacity magazines (prohibited devices)
  • Stun gun (prohibited weapon)
  • Drug trafficking paraphernalia
  • Approximately 65.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $16,352
  • Approximately 122 grams of suspected methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $18,330

As a result of this investigation, Brantford Police have charged  Matthew Joseph Lynch, 35, from Brantford with:

  • Unauthorized possession of weapon, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Possession of a prohibited device x 2, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Possession contrary to order x 4, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 2 – contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

 

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113.

Anonymous information can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

