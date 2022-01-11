National News
Brantford Police seek public’s help in locating Leslie Maracle

January 11, 2022

BRANTFORD ONT-Brantford Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Indigenous Woman who may be in the area.

Leslie Maracle, a 42-year-old woman, was reported missing in Toronto on September 10 and Brantford Police have reason to believe she may be in Brantford and surrounding area.

Maracle is described as an Indigenous woman who is about 5’5” and 160 lbs with a medium build and brown hair, which is often dyed pink.

Anyone who may have information to help locate Maracle is asked to contact detective Justin Torek from the Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 or call Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477, 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/.

