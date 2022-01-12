Lickers and partner crack Top 10 in debut at Canadian senior figure skating meet

By Sam Laskaris Writer An up-and-coming Canadian figure skating dance duo registered a Top 10 finish in their nationals debut at the senior level. Six Nations’ Nathan Lickers and his partner Lily Hensen placed ninth in their ice dance category at the national figure skating meet, which is being staged in Ottawa. The Canadian championships began on Jan. 6 and will continue until Thursday (Jan. 13). The senior ice dance competition, however, began last Friday with the rhythm dance portion. And it concluded on Saturday with the free dance routines. Lickers and Hensen were one of 13 squads entered in the senior ice dance division. Lickers and Hensen, who are both 20, represented the Ilderton Skating Club, located in the town just north of London, Ont. The pair are coached…



