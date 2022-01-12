Slider
Sports

Lickers and partner crack Top 10 in debut at Canadian senior figure skating meet

January 12, 2022 3 views
Six Nations’ Nathan Lickers and his partner Lily Hensen (Supplied Photos)

By Sam Laskaris Writer An up-and-coming Canadian figure skating dance duo registered a Top 10 finish in their nationals debut at the senior level. Six Nations’ Nathan Lickers and his partner Lily Hensen placed ninth in their ice dance category at the national figure skating meet, which is being staged in Ottawa. The Canadian championships began on Jan. 6 and will continue until Thursday (Jan. 13). The senior ice dance competition, however, began last Friday with the rhythm dance portion. And it concluded on Saturday with the free dance routines. Lickers and Hensen were one of 13 squads entered in the senior ice dance division. Lickers and Hensen, who are both 20, represented the Ilderton Skating Club, located in the town just north of London, Ont. The pair are coached…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Christine Porter
Sports

Six Nations beader living in Arizona provided medallion worn by elite figure skater at nationals

January 12, 2022 30

By Sam Laskaris Writer Christine Porter was bursting with pride while watching online coverage of this…

Read more
Theo Hill
Sports

Six Nations player taking on leadership duties with Ontario Hockey League club

January 12, 2022 29

By Sam Laskaris Writer Now that he’s a veteran in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Theo…

Read more