Six Nations Baby of 2022 is a boy!

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations first baby of 2022 is a boy. Jayden Layne Jamieson was born on January 5 at 9:09 a.m. weighting in at 7 lbs 4 oz. His mother, Erica Jamieson gave birth to Jayden via scheduled caesarean section at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus. “Everything went well,” she said. “The procedure, I was having a lot of anxiety, but everything went well. I’m slowly recovering.” Jayden was breach, which made the C-section necessary, but a much more concerning complication arose in the last few weeks of Jamieson’s pregnancy. She was diagnosed with maternal cholestasis. The condition temporarily effects the mother’s liver function causing a build up of bile to in the liver and bloodstream. That bile can cause severe itching for the mother. Jamieson said…