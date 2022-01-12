Six Nations beader living in Arizona provided medallion worn by elite figure skater at nationals

By Sam Laskaris Writer Christine Porter was bursting with pride while watching online coverage of this year’s Canadian figure skating championships. That’s because Porter, who was born and raised in Ohsweken and is a Six Nations member, was recently contracted to bead a medallion worn by Six Nations skater Nathan Lickers at the 2022 national championships in Ottawa. Lickers and his partner Lily Hensen participated in the Canadian meet, which began Jan. 6 and continues until Thursday (Jan. 13). They placed ninth in the senior ice dance category, which wrapped up this past Saturday. Porter, who moved to the United States 15 years ago, now lives in Fountain Hills, a town in Arizona located about a 30-minute drive northeast of Phoenix. But various people started tagging her in a Facebook…



