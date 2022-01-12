Six Nations total COVID-19 cases passes 1000 mark, 117 active

By Victoria Gray

Writer

As COVID-19 cases pass the 1,000 mark, Six Nations has moved to get in line with provincial guidelines.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) introduced a colour coded alert system shortly after the beginning of the pandemic.

The colour coding was adapted during the second wave, but on Saturday,January 8 SNEC posted to Facebook it was suspending use of its own system to get in line with Ontario’s guidelines as of January 10.

“Please remember to stay safe at home when feeling unwell and continue to keep our community safe by getting vaccinated,” a SNEC statement posted on Facebook said.

SNEC has not released a statement to the media.

The statement also said Six Nations businesses don’t have to honour the provincial double vaccination or QR code requirement at businesses or restaurants.

As of SNEC’s last update on January 6 there were 117 active cases of COVID-19 on the territory with 443 people in self-isolation. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic to1,137. There have been 15 deaths and there are currently three community members in the hospital.

Six Nations continues to boast one of the highest infection rates in the surrounding ares with a 1,150 per 100,000. Toronto is sitting at 805, Hamilton at 861, Haldimand-Norfolk at 571 and Brantford with 740.

Provincial limits

The province announced a return to a modified Step Two in the Roadmap to Reopen on January 3. Step two includes limiting social gatherings to five people indoors and 10 outdoors, organized public events moved back to five people indoors as well.

Businesses and organizations are to ensure all employees that can complete work from home work are working remotely.

The province also limited capacity at indoor weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites and ceremonies to 50 per cent capacity of the room. Outdoor services were limited to the number of people that can maintain two metres of physical distance. Social gatherings after with these services must stick to the social gathering limits of five indoors and 10 outdoors. Retail, including shopping malls were walked back to at 50 per cent capacity, with physically distanced line-ups, food courts in malls were closed. Personal care services must operate at 50 per cent capacity with other restrictions. Saunas, steam rooms, and oxygen bars are closed. Public libraries were limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor indoor dining at restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments was closed. Outdoor dining is allowed with restrictions, but takeout, drive through and delivery has continued. Alcohol sales is prohibited after 10 p.m. and consumption must stop at 11 p.m. Grocery stores and liquor stores exempt.

Concerts, theatres, and cinemas were stopped, rehearsals permitted with restrictions. Museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions, amusement parks and waterparks, tour and guide services and fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals have stopped. Outdoor establishments can open with restrictions and with spectator occupancy limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and similar venues were closed. Outdoor can open to open with restrictions and spectators limited to 50 per cent capacity. Boat tours can go ahead at 50 per cent capacity.

All publicly funded and private schools original were planned to move to remote learning starting January 5 until at least January 17.

However Ontario said Tuesday (Jan., 11) schools would open Monday January 17th.

Child care continues to run, including emergency child care, to provide in-person instruction for students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated remotely and for staff who are unable to deliver quality instruction from home.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 226-227-9288. Six Nations vaccination rates have stagnated with only 47 per cent of the community having had two doses of the vaccine. The Ontario vaccination rate is 77 per cent. 84 per cent of those in Brantford have had two doses of the vaccine and 76 per cent of Haldimand-Norfolk residents have two doses. 79 per cent of Hamiltonians are also fully vaccinated.

To book a COVID-19 test visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 226-446-9909.

