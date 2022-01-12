Local News
What’s coming for 2022…new business, political change…encounters

January 12, 2022 3 views
Seer Troy Green

By Lynda Powless Editor He told us there would be wind storms of increased velocity… and there were. He told us there would be a protest at the band around cannabis and there was when the community discovered Six Nations Elected Council had passed a cannabis bylaw in a closed session. He told us there would be scandals, there were. But he also told us the 1492 Land Back Lane protest would see a court win and Skylar Williams did when an appeal court found a Judge erred in denying Williams’ the right to procedural fairness and the opportunity to be heard. And now we are in a new year with new possibilities! Seer Troy Green tells us 2022 could see some business growth, unity and controversy. No one is…

