When a leader does the right thing…

January 12, 2022 1 view

Just as First Nations across the country have begun arming themselves with COVID-19 vaccinations, rapid tests and pushing their people to get vaccinated our attention gets drawn into what had the appearance of a good old fashion political scandal. Instead, in its wake a social protest movement leader steps down and apologizes to his family and the community for anything his actions may have produced that upset or caused them hurt in any way. But did he? Skylar Williams, the spokesman for 1492 Land Back Lane, a two year old Six Nations land protest has resigned from the position and says he is putting his family first while trying to make amends. He took the high road and apologized, not out of guilt but fear the narrative would damage the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
