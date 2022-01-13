National News
ticker

Indigenous federal inmates face disproportionately high rates of COVID 19

January 13, 2022 28 views

OTTAWA- Indigenous federal inmates are infected with COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates.

Correctional Service Canada says Wednesday that as of Jan. 10, there are 207 active COVID-19 cases among federal inmates.

Of those cases, 39 are among inmates who identify as Indigenous, making up almost 19 per cent of the overall caseload.

Despite making up about five per cent of Canada’s population, Indigenous adults in federal custody make up just over one-third of the country’s federal prison population as of 2020, according to the office of Canada’s correctional investigator.

Correctional investigator Ivan Zinger says in that announcement that the trend represents “disturbing and entrenched imbalances,” and a deepening “Indigenization” of Canada’s correctional system.

Earlier this week, the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples called on Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino to speed up the release of low-risk offenders and those on remand to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in federal prisons.

During the first wave of the pandemic in Canada, Bill Blair, then-minister of public safety, announced the release of hundreds of federal inmates amid several COVID-19 outbreaks in correctional institutions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Human Rights Watch report cites Canadian shortcomings on Indigenous, climate issues 

January 13, 2022 24

OTTAWA-A new report says Canada faces serious domestic and foreign policy challenges on various human rights…

Read more
National News

‘We need to change the game’ 

January 13, 2022 56

By Sean Ledwich Local Journalism Initiative Reporter WINNIPEG, MAN.,-A new research report reveals racism in Winnipeg’s…

Read more

Leave a Reply