Indigenous federal inmates face disproportionately high rates of COVID 19

OTTAWA- Indigenous federal inmates are infected with COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates.

Correctional Service Canada says Wednesday that as of Jan. 10, there are 207 active COVID-19 cases among federal inmates.

Of those cases, 39 are among inmates who identify as Indigenous, making up almost 19 per cent of the overall caseload.

Despite making up about five per cent of Canada’s population, Indigenous adults in federal custody make up just over one-third of the country’s federal prison population as of 2020, according to the office of Canada’s correctional investigator.

Correctional investigator Ivan Zinger says in that announcement that the trend represents “disturbing and entrenched imbalances,” and a deepening “Indigenization” of Canada’s correctional system.

Earlier this week, the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples called on Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino to speed up the release of low-risk offenders and those on remand to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in federal prisons.

During the first wave of the pandemic in Canada, Bill Blair, then-minister of public safety, announced the release of hundreds of federal inmates amid several COVID-19 outbreaks in correctional institutions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Add Your Voice