Six Nations man charged in land defence at Brantford golf course

BRANTFORD, ONT-A Six Nations Land Defender was arrested after the City of Brantford barricaded the entrance of the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course.

Brantford Police Service released a statement on January 12 that said Trevor Bomberry of Six Nations, who staged a land defense at the property on Stanley Street in Brantford on October 8 2021, was charged with one count of break and enter and one count of mischief on January 11, 2022.

The 48-year-old man stands charged with one count each of break and enter and mischief after an incident occurred in October 2021, at the site of the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course, located at 282 Stanley Street.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., officers went to Arrowdale after land defenders set the alarm off in the building.

Police say the lock to the front gate of the property was cut so they could get in. Police found land defenders who refused to leave because it is subject to a land claim dispute.

Police say they have monitored the site to keep the peace, maintain public safety and “investigate criminal wrongdoing in accordance with legislated responsibilities and in the best interest of all involved.”

“It is always the goal of the Brantford Police Service to resolve occurrences with diplomacy and peaceful communication. As it is our bound duty to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, officers will first focus efforts to de-escalate a potential situation but, in the event of criminal activity, those committing an offence can be charged and arrested. Violence will not be tolerated. The Brantford Police Service will respond to unlawful events in an appropriate and professional manner,” the statement said.

Bomberry did not respond to requests for comment.

Add Your Voice