Brantford man charged with drug possession off-roading near Six Nations

A 50-year-old Brantford man was arrested for drug possession, while off-roading near Six Nations.

On Thursday January 13 at 2:38 p.m., an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer on routine patrol spotted an off-road vehicle driving on Newport Road in the County of Brant.

James Rejean Leroux was charged with possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine, failing to comply with a probation order, three counts of driving while under suspension, unlawfully driving an off-road vehicle on highway, no off-road vehicle permit and driving without a license.

He was released pending a court appearance.

