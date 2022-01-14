National News
ticker

Brantford man charged with drug possession off-roading near Six Nations

January 14, 2022 415 views

A 50-year-old Brantford man was arrested for drug possession, while off-roading near Six Nations.

On Thursday January 13 at 2:38 p.m., an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer on routine patrol spotted an off-road vehicle driving on Newport Road in the County of Brant.

James Rejean Leroux was charged with possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine, failing to comply with a probation order, three counts of driving while under suspension, unlawfully driving an off-road vehicle on highway, no off-road vehicle permit and driving without a license.

He was released pending a court appearance.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Wayne Gretzky Overpass Closed

January 14, 2022 91

  BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police have closed Wayne Gretzky Parkway in both directions after concrete began falling…

Read more
National News

Six Nations mourns the loss of three community members to COVID-19

January 14, 2022 148

 By Victoria Gray Writer Three members of the community have passed away due to complications from…

Read more

Leave a Reply