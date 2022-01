BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police have closed Wayne Gretzky Parkway in both directions after concrete began falling from the overpass onto highway 403 Friday Jan., 14 2022 at 5 p.m.. The westbound lanes of highway 403 have been shut down by the Ontario Provincial Police. The Ministry of Transportation has been notified and will be attending to assess the overpass. Traffic is being re-routed and motorists and pedestrians are requested to avoid the area.

