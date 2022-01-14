National News
Several children believed to have died in Ontario First Nation house fire 

January 14, 2022 251 views

SANDY LAKE, Ont.- Officials say “several children” are believed to have died in a fire in a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse says the fire occurred overnight in Sandy Lake First Nation.

Narcisse says details of the incident are just coming in.

He says Nishnawbe Aski Police are investigating with help from Ontario Provincial Police and the province’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

Narcisse says words cannot express the grief he shares with the family and community.

He says his organization, which represents 49 First Nations in northern Ontario, is in touch with Sandy Lake’s leadership to help in any way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.

