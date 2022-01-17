Thunderbirds triumph over Rock 14 13 in OT, remain unbeaten in NLL this season

HAMILTON- Stephan Leblanc completed his hat trick with a goal 8:50 into overtime and the Halifax Thunderbirds remained unbeaten in the National Lacrosse League this season with a 14-13 victory over the Toronto Rock on Saturday. Austin Shanks led the way on offence with five goals and three assists for Halifax (3-0). Chris Boushy added three goals and one assist, and Leblanc chipped in three assists for the six-point night. Connor Watson added two goals and three assists, with Eric Fannell also finding the back of the net. Clarke Petterson had six helpers while Cody Jamieson had four. Goalie Warren Hill made 52 saves for the win. Halifax and the Buffalo Bandits (4-0) are the only unbeaten teams in the NLL this season. Zach Manns powered Toronto (2-3) with four…
