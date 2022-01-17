`Trace’ levels of contamination entered Iqaluit’s water system, says city 

By David Venn

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

People in Iqaluit are again reporting that their water smells of fuel.

A post about the smell appeared in the Facebook group Iqaluit Public Service Announcements Thursday night. It had garnered more than 50 comments as of Friday morning, including several people reporting the same thing.

The City of Iqaluit issued a news release Friday in response to the reports, saying “a trace amount of hydrocarbons entered the distribution system” on Monday and Wednesday.

“It is believed that potential remaining hydrocarbons may have entered the water supply and need to be flushed out of the distribution,” says the release.

The city has begun flushing, and the release asks people to run their taps for 20 minutes before 6 p.m.

Recreation director Stephanie Clark said in an email that the amount of fuel contamination was below the low-alarm limit for the city’s detection system. That limit is lower than the national drinking water safety guidelines.

Public health has been made aware of the reports, Clark said.

The City of Iqaluit has just come out of a two-month water emergency, after people were told to stop drinking their tap water in October because of fuel contamination at the water treatment plant. That advisory was lifted Dec. 10.

On Jan. 6, the city announced the water monitoring station at the water treatment plant detected measurable amounts of hydrocarbons in one of the city’s treated water tanks on Dec. 16. The announcement said the discovery led to a “brief shutdown” of the plant, and staff determined the contamination was due to maintenance.

No detectable levels of fuel were found in the city’s water distribution system after this incident, states the release.

Nunavut’s Health Department released a statement reminding Iqalummiut to boil river water before consumption, without referring to the city’s investigation of the fuel odour in the water.

The news release, issued at 4 p.m. Friday, tells residents to boil river water for a minimum of one minute before using it for consumption, including washing fruits and vegetables, and brushing teeth.

Neither the city nor the Government of Nunavut has said if the tap water is safe to drink.

The Health Department did not immediately respond to Nunatsiaq News’ request for comment.

David Venn is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the NUNATSIAQ NEWS . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Add Your Voice