Woman arrested in fatal 2021 Hagersville collision

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ONT- Haldimand County OPP have charged a second person in the fatal collision that took the life of Alexander Dalton,23, of Hagersivle last April 23, 2021.

OPP said Felicia Kick, 30, of Waterford, is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Commit an Indictable Offence, contrary to section 463(a) of the Criminal Code, and Public Mischief, contrary to section 140(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

The OPP are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist with identifying the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene. A video appeal from the family of the deceased can be found on OPP West Region Twitter and Facebook accounts today.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have obtained video or dash camera footage of the incident, is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://helpsolvecrime.com/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

