National News
ticker

RCMP asks people for public feedback on 2022 23 policing priorities

January 18, 2022 43 views

 By Jenna Hamilton

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

People living in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region are being asked to complete a survey on the Wood Buffalo RCMP’s policing priorities for 2022-23.

The community policing  survey  runs until Feb. 14. The survey is designed to help the RCMP set their annual priorities based on what community feedback identifies as important.

More than 700 people responded to the survey last year, with 362 people calling property crime their biggest concern. Superintendent Mark Hancock said in a Monday statement that police leadership was impressed with the responses from last year’s survey.

“To me, it’s crucial that community members have a chance to share their thoughts about policing issues. Their insight is valuable to the work we do and helps us stay on the right track,” he said.

Wood Buffalo RCMP chose five different objectives to focus on throughout 2021 and 2022. The top priority was cutting property

crime by five per cent.   Four projects involving investigations were also approved to cut crime, but Hancock could not give specific details about those projects during a town hall last May.

Other priorities from last year’s survey included:

PACT is a partnership with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and police detachments. The program involves partnering health-care and mental health workers with officers during some calls. Police services in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer and Grande Prairie already operate these teams.

The 2022-23 survey can be found  online , in-person at the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment or by mailing the printed survey to the detachment. People can also call the Pulse Line at  780-743-7000  or  1-800-973-9663 .

The survey’s results will be reviewed by the RCMP, the mayor and council, and policing committees before being released in the RCMP’s Annual Performance Plan.

Jenna Hamilton  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  FORT MCMURRAY TODAY. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba grand chief says $85.5M settlement for flood damage is fair 

January 18, 2022 28

WINNIPEG- The grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the latest court settlement for…

Read more
National News

Canadian Rangers helping manage Attawapiskat COVID outbreak 

January 18, 2022 26

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canadian Rangers have been deployed to Attawapiskat First Nation…

Read more

Leave a Reply