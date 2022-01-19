Brantford fails to consult with Six Nations on former golf course

By Victoria Gray Writer The city of Brantford’s failure to consult with Six Nations of the Grand and in particular the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) on the city’s plans and work on the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course could see a temporary injunction against a Six Nations land defender dropped. Trevor Bomberry. along with a group of Six Nations Land Defenders, took over the former golf course in October charging the lands were unceded Six Nations lands and Brantford failed to consult. An argument his lawyer, Tim Gilbert, plans to put to the courts. He says he will try to have the golf course temporary, interlocutory and permanent injunction case dismissed because the City of Brantford failed to do its due diligence. Gilbert filed a motion to superior court…



